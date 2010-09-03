Virgin Media launches 'unbeatable' BlackBerry deal

Virgin Media has launched what is calling an 'unbeatable BlackBerry deal', slashing the cost of the BlackBerry Curve 8520 – and offering it free on a 24 month contract for £12 a month.

As an increasingly prominent phone service provider, Virgin Media is keen to target students that want to get a BlackBerry on the cheap.

To that end, the company is backing its offer with a further 15 per cent off to holders of an NUS card.

Shaking up the mobile market

"Virgin Media is shaking up the mobile market by offering the most competitive pay monthly deal for a BlackBerry smartphone," states Virgin Media's release.

"Existing Virgin Media customers with home entertainment services also benefit from exclusive extras and a reduced price of £10 per month."

Jonathan Kini, director of mobile at Virgin Media said: "BlackBerry is no longer just for business users, and our exceptionally competitive deals can only help BlackBerry smartphones become an even bigger break-through device for consumers.

Popular

"Popular with families, students and teens loving its class-leading email, social networking and instant messaging features, our new unbeatable deal slashes the cost of this fantastic phone for anyone looking to stay connected," he added.

"We're also delighted to reward loyal Virgin Media customers with exclusive benefits, including free calls to Virgin Mobile from their home phones and unlimited Virgin Mobile to Virgin Mobile calls, and with our fantastic 15% discount for students, university halls will be buzzing with the bleep of the brilliant BlackBerry Messenger."