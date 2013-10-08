Telstra looks to expand and develop its 4G future

We hope good 4G won't continue to cost so much in the future...

Two years into offering 4G services, Telstra today announced that there are currently 3.2 million 4G devices being used on its network.

That adds up to more than 360,000 4G smartphones connected since the end of June 2013.

"There has been unprecedented demand for superfast mobile services over the last two years," Warwick Bray, Telstra's Group Executive Director for Mobile and Wireline.

And Telstra is forging ahead with its LTE network, with Mike Wright, Telstra Executive Director Networks stating that the telco had switched on its 2500th 4G base station.

"We will switch on another 1000 4G base stations by Christmas 2013 which will take 4G to 85 percent of the population, including 300 regional towns and holiday hotspots," said Bray.

4G wars

Despite having higher plan and data rates than other telcos, Wright explained that Telstra's focus has been on developing its network and maintaining high quality of the service.

"Our superior coverage means that our customers can make calls and get online in more places and their calls will be more reliable on the train, on the way to work or when they walk to the back of their house," he said.

"Our customers will also experience a more reliable speed experience when they use our data services."

Along with network expansions, Telstra has revised the speeds it will be offering on its network.

"As a result of expanded spectrum and network capabilities, we are now amending the typical download speeds customers can expect to receive on the 4G network from 2 to 40Mbps up to 2 to 50Mbps, highlighting the continued strength and reliability of the network," Wright said.

Telstra has also been testing new 4G technology, LTE-Advanced, which can deliver typical download speeds of up to 150Mbps, though Telstra has said it can be pushed to near 300Mbps. The network is also purportedly developing new 4G tech that could push speeds up to 450Mbps.