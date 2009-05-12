Spotify set to launch mobile platform

Spotify could be branching out to the mobile sector after it was confirmed that it is talks with mobile networks over a possible deal.

Daniel Ek, chief executive, told Revolution magazine that it was in talks with operators over a deal, which would see the service offered over both 3G and Wi-Fi.

However, plans are a long way from being completed, and Spotify intends to continue to expand the service, which is apparently growing at the rate of 40,000 users per day, with a majority of these coming from the UK.

A Spotify mobile service would be the first of its kind in the UK, and would follow the likes of Last.fm, which has multiple mobile applications and Nokia, which is still plugging ahead with its Comes with Music service.

PC to mobile

Users will be able to use their Spotify account on a mobile phone in a similar way to a computer, with playlists synchronised across the two platforms.

A Spotify spokesperson said to The Telegraph: "It's no secret that mobile is something we want to develop in the future - it's the most requested feature from our users.

"We're excited about platforms such as the iPhone and other devices as they enable third-party developers such as ourselves to develop interesting functionality. It's good for the mobile industry in general if it becomes more open and we see people use mobile services a lot more.

"However, we want to make sure that we can provide a simple service that is just as easy to use as the computer version so we won't release anything until it's done right."

This statement was backed up in TechRadar's exclusive interview with Daniel Ek, when he said that mobile phones were something the company was "keen to explore".

Via Revolution and The Telegraph