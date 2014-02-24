Nokia goes big on Android with 5" Nokia XL

If you thought Nokia was going to stop at two Android phones, you were wrong: enter the Nokia XL, a 5-inch Android-based almost-phablet.

Specs are a bit sparse at the moment, but we do know there's a 5MP camera with flash and auto-focus, and a 2MP front-facing camera. That 5-inch screen is a WVGA affair, too.

Like all the Android-based Nokia X range, the XL comes without Google's Cloud services - instead, it focuses on Nokia and Microsoft's services like Skype (as you'd expect from a company in the process of being bought by the Windows-maker).

Here be snapdragons

The XL is powered by a 1GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and there will be a dual SIM option. MicroSD fans will be pleased to hear of the inclusion of a microSD slot.

Coming in early Q2, the Nokia XL will be available in bright green, orange, blue, yellow, black and white, and it'll set you back €109 (around £90 / US$150 / AU$168).