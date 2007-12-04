Nokia Evolves, creates eco phone

Nokia sought to boost its slightly battered eco-credentials at Nokia World 2007 this morning with the announcement of a new handset, which has 50 per cent of its fascia made from renewable materials.

The Nokia 3110 Evolve handset and its packaging meet all the Energy Star rating requirements, "making it easier for customers to make sustainable choices," said Nokia's CEO and president Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo.

The handset may raise Nokia's standing among eco-warriors after it feel from first to third place in The Greener Electronics Guide [PDF]. This was because Nokia had failed to live up to earlier promises on taking back old handsets for recycling / reuse, Greenpeace said at the end of November.

The 3110 Evolve is unlikely to excite tech-heads though. It's a rather basic GSM/GPRS phone with a 1.3-megapixel camera with 8x digital zoom, built-in MP3 and digital radio, plus a vacant MicroSD card slot.

Talktime is pegged at a miserly 3.5 hours, although it is good for up to 16-days on standby. The handset is partnered with a AC-8 High Efficiency Charger, which uses 94 per cent less power than conventional charger designs.

The Nokia 3110 Evolve will be available sometime in Q1 2008.