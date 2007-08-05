HTC TyTN upgrades to Windows Mobile 6

HTC TyTN owners can now upgrade to the latest Windows Mobile 6 Operating System, free of charge

Owners of HTCTyTN smartphones can now upgrade their devices free to the latest Windows Mobile 6 Operating System.

HTC Europe has released a free Windows Mobile 6 Professional ROM upgrade for the HTC TyTN, the first HTC device to get the official upgrade. The OS upgrade is available free from the 'My Downloads' section of its HTC eClub website. The software is available for several languages, including English, German, Spanish and Italian.

HTC TyTN users who are downloading the Windows Mobile 6 upgrade are advised to back up or sync information and content stored on their devices, as the OS change is likely to wipe it.