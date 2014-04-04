Is the camera on the HTC One M8 good enough?

If you've had a chance to check out our HTC One (M8) review yet, you'll know we called it "a brilliant smartphone with very few flaws", as well on commenting on how the handset "strikes the perfect blend of design, performance and innovation without compromising in any area."

"But what about the camera?" we hear you cry. HTC's decision stick with the same 2 Ultrapixel/ 4.1 megapixel lens we saw in last year's HTC One has caused concern amongst some smartphone fans: certainly when compared to the 16MP+ lenses you'll find on the back of the Galaxy S5 and Xperia Z2, HTC seems to have dropped the ball a bit. Or has it?

Well, the short answer is no, and you'll find out why in this week's Phone Show. As well as debunking the assumptions that bigger is always better in the megapixel wars, we also have some essential tips for all you budding smartphone shutterbugs.

Sink your teeth into the latest episode below, and be sure to leave us your thoughts.