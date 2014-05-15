HTC One Mini 2 ditches Duo Camera and M8 moniker

M8 in nature, but not in name

The HTC One Mini 2 has officially been announced, bringing the One M8's premium design to a more manageable form factor.

While the two handsets may share a lot in terms of design the One Mini 2 has had its spec cut from HTC's flagship with a 4.5-inch 720p display, 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor, 1GB of RAM and 2100mAh battery squeezed into the smaller, chunkier frame.

The One Mini 2 does arrive with Boomsound dual speakers, Android 4.4.2 KitKat and the Sense 6 UI, but round the back Duo Cameras have been ditched in favour of a single 13MP lens.

Weight gain

There's been a bit of weight gain over the original One Mini, with the One Mini 2 sporting a thicker 10.6mm chassis while tipping the scales at a heavier 137g.

You'll find 16GB of storage hiding inside, but that can be expanded with a microSD card up to 128GB in size, plus you also get 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS and NFC.

The One Mini 2 will arrive in three colours; gunmetal grey, amber gold and glacial silver.

HTC One Mini 2 will start to roll out from June around the world, with Australia expected to follow.