HTC kills Ice Cream Sandwich update for Desire HD, then changes its mind

Owners of the HTC Desire HD have found themselves smack dab in the middle of a mystery as to whether or not their favorite handset will be blessed with Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich.

As many Android users look ahead to Android 4.1: Jelly Bean, Desire HD owners will still wait to unwrap Ice Cream Sandwich after HTC placed the handset on its upgrade roadmap.

"We remain committed to providing customers with the latest software updates when possible," the manufacturer told Android Central last week.

"As such, we are pleased to confirm we are still on schedule to deliver an Ice Cream Sandwich upgrade for both the HTC Desire HD and Desire S."

Still committed

That statement was soon followed by Canadian carrier TELUS releasing an upgrade roadmap of their own which appeared to pour cold water on those plans.

Citing "poor device performance," TELUS claimed that HTC cancelled the Android 4.0 update - but the manufacturer isn't quite confirming that yet.

"HTC is committed to providing the best customer experience on our devices and are currently determining the ability to support Ice Cream Sandwich on the HTC Desire HD," a followup statement reads. "We'll provide more information when we've completed our analysis."

So there you have it, Desire HD fans: Not quite a promise etched in stone, but we wouldn't advise ditching your desired handset quite yet, either.

Via The Verge