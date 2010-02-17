Hands on: Toshiba K01 review

Toshiba has complemented its launch of the TG02 by bringing out a version with a QWERTY keyboard – the K01.

As with the other model, there's a 4.1-inch capacitive touchscreen, but unlike the TG02 it has an AMOLED version.

The K01 we snapped isn't a final version. We also photographed a dummy model for the close-ups.

The main thing to note is that, like the TG02, the K01 matches the Windows Phone 7 Series hardware spec.

In other words, it has the three buttons along the bottom that every 7 Series handset will have. But they make an appearance with 6.5 first.

The slide-out keyboard doesn't add to the bulk – at 12.9mm thick it's only 3mm thicker than the TG02. It's also extremely light to hold and while the keyboard slides nicely, it perhaps comes out a little too easily. Once again though, this is an early build.

As for the keys themselves, we didn't like them as there isn't a definite enough keypress. Hopefully this will be fixed for shipping models.

Toshiba says the display quality is boosted by using technology also deployed in its Regza flatscreens. We guess this means Resolution+ for sharper images.

Like the TG02, the K01 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 1GHz processor and has expandable memory to 32GB.