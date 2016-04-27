LG Stylus DAB+ dabs into Aussie stores from May 2

Digital radio may have been commonplace around Australian capital cities for years, but to date it hasn't made the transition to the most ubiquitous portable technology of our times: the mobile phone.

LG is hoping to change that with the Stylus DAB+, a 5.7-inch smartphone with a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 13MP camera and removable 3,000mAh battery.

The phone (which is dubbed the Stylus 2 in the UK), is being released in conjunction with Commercial Radio Australia, and will allow owners to listen to over 40 different digital radio stations, including both traditional stations and over 30 newer, digital only offerings.

LG is launching the Stylus DAB+ on May 2 for $449, with a focus on outright availability through Big W, All Phones and selected Harvey Norman and Good Guys stores. It will also be available via Optus on a range of plans and outright on the same day.

Virgin Mobile will also offer the Stylus DAB+ From May 5. But if you really want one but don't want to pay for it, there will be an extensive marketing campaign on participating radio stations from May 9 as Commercial Radio gives away 250 handsets.