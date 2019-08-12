OnePlus 7T won't launch on October 15 after all

A rumor has been circulating that the OnePlus 7T would be launching on October 15, but TechRadar can now confirm that the rumors are false.

A source close to the matter has confirmed to TechRadar that the company won't be launching its next phone on October 15, but were unable to confirm when - or even if - the phone would be released.

The original report came from information provided to Max J, a specialist in mobile phone leaks that often focuses on Samsung related products. TechRadar originally reported on the story, but can now confirm it's based on false information.

OnePlus has released T variants of its phones in either October or November each year since the OnePlus 3T was unveiled in November 2016.

It's expected the company may introduce two new handsets titled the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, which are likely to have similar designs to the counterpart phones launched earlier this year.

Each are expected to sport the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset that we saw in the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, but there's currently no hard and fast details on what spec we can expect.

We'll be sure to report on the actual launch date as soon as we hear more information, but for now we'll have to wait a little longer to hear when OnePlus will be ready to unveil a new handset.