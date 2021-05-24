Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (May 24-30)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies of the week to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies this week include Disney's Cruella on Disney Plus via Premier Access and the Friends reunion special on Binge and Foxtel Now. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of May 24-30, 2021.

Disney's Cruella

(Movie – Premier Access begins 28/5/2021)

Word has it that Disney's latest live action adaptation, Cruella, is a fantastic and refreshing take on the 101 Dalmatians story, with early reactions comparing the film to both Joker and The Devil Wears Prada, suggesting a film that's darker than the Mouse House's usual fare. Disney's Cruella will be available this Friday on the Disney Plus app via Premier Access, which costs an additional AU$34.95.

Friends: The Reunion

(TV Special – premieres 27/05/2021)

It's the moment we've been waiting over a decade for – the cast of the beloved sitcom Friends is coming together once again for a reunion special that is guaranteed to make us both laugh and cry. Join Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and a host of special guests as they share memories about their time on the show.

Ragnarok: Season 2

(TV Series – premieres 27/05/2021)

Cult fave Ragnarok returns with its second season, and this time the mystery-tinged Norwegian fantasy series is upping the ante with a larger scope and an upcoming battle between the Gods and the Giants. Looks like Magne (David Stakston) is going to have his hands full.

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2

(TV Series – premieres 28/05/2021)

Get ready, Lucifans, because the second part of season 5 is about to drop, only on Netflix. Over the course of eight new episodes, Lucifer will have to deal none other than God (David Haysbert), who is less an adversary and more a disappointed dad.

Panic

(TV Series – premieres 28/5/2021)

In the rural town of Carp, Texas, graduating seniors risk their lives for the chance to win life-changing money. In order to compete, they must undertake a series of challenges that force them to confront their worst fears. The game will continue until one person is crowned the winner.