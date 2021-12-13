NBN 250 plans are now more affordable than ever

Audio player loading…

With over 8 million Australian homes and businesses now hooked up with NBN plans, many customers have had the chance to run their service through its paces, perhaps finding that they'd like a little more speed as a result.

Thankfully, there's now a healthy amount of providers offering Superfast NBN 250 plans, leading to more competitive prices from a number of telcos.

Below are a few NBN deals that can get you up to 250Mbps internet for less than AU$100 per month, and while some of them are only introductory offers, two providers offer their plans at the sub-hundred dollar mark ongoing.

According to the ACCC's latest measurements, 94.5% of all NBN fixed line customers are on plans with speeds at or below 100Mbps, so if you find yourself in this vast majority and seeking an upgrade, there's never been a better time.

NBN speed test: check your broadband speed here in seconds

MyRepublic | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$89p/m MyRepublic | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$89p/m (for 6 months, then AU$99p/m) Not only does MyRepublic's introductory offer make it the cheapest NBN 250 plan available, it's ongoing AU$99p/m rate ties it with Mate (see below) for the cheapest in the category after those first six months. The provider offers typical evening speeds of 200Mbps, no setup fee, and the option to BYO modem, buy it outright (AU$149) or pay it off over 24 months at AU$5p/m. [A multi-award winner in the 2021 Mozo Experts Choice NBN Awards.] Total minimum cost: AU$89 | Total cost for first year: AU$1,128

Mate | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$99p/m Mate | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$99p/m Despite it's lack of an introductory offer, Mate's NBN 250 plan is still one of the cheapest around thanks to its exceptionally low AU$99 monthly fee. It also sports a competitive 208Mbps typical evening speed, and a bundle offer that reduces your plan by AU$10p/m if you also sign up for a Mate mobile plan. Use the code ECHODOT at checkout to score a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) with your order. There's no setup fee, and you can either BYO modem or pay AU$165 outright. [A multi-award winner in the 2021 Mozo Experts Choice NBN Awards.] Total minimum cost: AU$99 | Total cost for first year: AU$1,188

Tangerine | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$94.90p/m Tangerine | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$94.90p/m (for 6 months, then AU$109.90 The second-most affordable NBN plan at the outset is from Tangerine, with just under AU$95 per month for the first six months. After this point, it hits AU$109.90 monthly, which is still more competitive than the vast majority of providers. It offers a 205Mbps typical evening speed, no setup fee, and the option to BYO modem or pay AU$149.90 upfront. [A multi-award winner in the 2021 Mozo Experts Choice NBN Awards.] Total minimum cost: AU$94.90 | Total cost for first year: AU$1,228.80

More NBN 250 deals

It's worth mentioning that not all households are capable of supporting NBN 250 connections – anyone with a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connection is eligible, and some hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) premises as well, but be sure to check with the provider before signing up.