Microsoft Surface Duo is the foldable Surface Phone we’ve been waiting for

At Microsoft’s 2019 event in NYC, the company unveiled its next generation of Surface devices coming in 2020, including the dual-screen Surface Neo tablet. But they had one more surprise: the Microsoft Surface Duo, a smaller device that seems to be for all intents and purposes a new Microsoft foldable phone. And it's coming Holiday 2020.
This is the first we've heard of the product, so details are still rolling in. Whereas the Surface Neo is a larger tablet-sized device, the Duo is intentionally handheld, with two 5.6-inch displays split by a very visible seam.
In that sense, it isn't quite the seamless experience as the Huawei Mate X or the just-launched Samsung Galaxy Fold - but with glass screens, the Surface Duo might avoid the ways the Galaxy Fold's plastic display is still breaking, even after refinements.
Microsoft is partnering with Google to bring "the best of Android into one product," according to a company executive on stage. This means the Surface Duo will support every single app in the Android ecosystem.
Developing...