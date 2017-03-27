macOS Sierra 10.12.4 just added iPhone’s best new feature

The next phase of macOS Sierra begins today, as version 10.12.4 has finally landed for general release. This version brings with it one of this editor’s most beloved iOS features, Night Shift, among other improvements.

Night Shift, if you’re a Mac user that somehow doesn’t own an iPhone, is a screen altering tool that reduces exposure to blue light, a part of the spectrum that is widely thought to interfere with sleep cycles if exposed to within a few hours before turning in.

The new option can be activated via the Displays menu within the System Preferences tool.

However, that’s about the only truly huge feature present in this fourth major update to macOS since its rebirth last autumn. That said, there are a few changes that some fans will appreciate.

The best of the rest

Version 10.12.4 also allows Siri to tell cricket game scores and statistics for the Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council, for starters. The update also adds Dictation support for Shanghainese.

Finally, in addition to resolving several PDF rendering and annotation issues in Preview, the update also adds support for more RAW digital camera formats to render images from more of the latest cameras.

Well, that’s about it. While this was a small update, at least we Mac users now get to enjoy one of the iPhone’s best recent features. And, hey, at least WWDC 2017 is only a few months away.

Click here for the full list of changes launched via the macOS Sierra 10.12.4 update.