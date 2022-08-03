Love tech? TechRadar Australia is hiring!

Audio player loading…

TechRadar isn’t just Australia’s #1 tech site – it’s one of the biggest in the world! And we’ve got ambitious plans to go even further. To help us get there, we need talented writers with a hankering to play with the latest gizmos and gadgets to join our Sydney-based editorial team.

So if you love all things tech, gaming and online entertainment – and love wordplay, of course – we want to hear from you (opens in new tab).

We’re looking for someone to deliver world-class coverage of all the latest tech news, write reviews and provide the best buying advice you can to help our readers make smart tech choices.

This will be a very hands-on role, working closely with our other Australian writers and audience development team, but with a fair amount of autonomy and the freedom of a hybrid work environment, allowing you to work from our CBD-based office as well as from home.

Who we're looking for

This is a great opportunity for hungry wordsmiths looking to be challenged. You will need to have:

A keen interest in technology, ideally in key areas like smartphones, PCs, AV and audio, video games and the NBN

The ability to produce informative and engaging content

An understanding of on-page SEO and content monitoring

Excellent time management skills

Ideally, list of PR contacts within the tech industry

What you'll get

At Future, we believe in rewarding hard work and every employee gets additional perks outside of the usual benefits. These include:

A generous leave policy

A share in our profit pool bonus

Help in developing your career through additional qualifications and exposure to various other parts of the business