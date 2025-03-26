Inflexible work policies are pushing tech workers to quit

New research from Randstad reveals many tech workers have left their jobs in the last year

This is thanks to tough working conditions

IT workers are under significant pressure and face stress and burnout

If you have ever considered leaving a job which has become too demanding or overbearing, you’re not alone, as new research claims inflexibility from employers with respect to location, working hours, and the “intensity of work” has led to 40% of UK tech workers quitting last year.

A Randstad survey of over 2,500 tech workers found two in five respondents said hardline policies such as return to office mandates and long working hours imposed by employers had pushed them to resign in the last year, with over half (56%) threatening to seek alternative employment if flexibility requests weren’t met.

Remote workers overwhelmingly say their arrangement boosts their “sense of community” with colleagues, and 68% say if employers were more lenient with hours, work intensity, and remote working, they would trust them more.

Industry burn out

This research isn’t the first to suggest the industry is struggling, with previous surveys indicating a large proportion of IT workers feel burnt out or stressed (73%), with heavy workloads, tight deadlines, and a lack of resources all contributing to the issue.

Return to office orders have been sweeping the tech industry, with firms like Dell and Amazon pushing for the end of remote and hybrid working. These policies are deeply unpopular with employees, prompting many to consider leaving their positions.

“Personalized work benefits and flexible options are essential not only for attracting top talent but also for retaining them in competitive markets,” said Randstad digital chief executive Graig Paglieri.

“Policies should align with organizational, team and individual needs, ensuring a flexible and tailored approach."

With a notorious skills shortage in tech, pressure is being placed on workers more than ever, which means many are unhappy at work. That being said, tech remains one of the industries with the best compensation for workers, with many on high salaries.

