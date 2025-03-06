IT industry workers hit badly by burnout, stress - but there's still potential for success

Three in four have experienced burnout or stress

  • ISACA report claims 73% of IT workers have felt burnt out or stressed
  • ISACA calls for more support, particularly for less seasoned workers
  • There’s still significant potential for promotions and pay rises

IT workers across Europe are battling increased stress as a result of underfunding, heavy workloads and a lack of mentorship, new research from ISACA has claimed.

Around three-quarters (73%) of IT professionals have experienced work-related stress or burnout, according to the report, which highlights the negative implications on talent retention and career prospects.

However, to solve these issues requires a much broader solution, because both internal and external factors have led to the current state, says ISACA.

Workout burnout affects talent acquisition and retention

Three in five (61%) say that a heavy workload has contributed to their stressed state, with tight deadlines (44%) and a lack of resources (43%) also proving problematic. Poor workplace wellbeing is also said to stem from difficult or unsupportive management, however external considerations like the ongoing global skills shortage are also affecting IT workers.

Despite the negative sentiments, the IT sector does have its benefits. For example, nearly half (47%) choose to remain in their current job because they find it interesting, and more than two in three (68%) have had a salary increase or promotion within the last two years.

Furthermore, there in four (74%) say their company has paid for certifications as part of their career development, with 90% having participated in career-advancing certifications.

“With skilled employees in such high demand, it is in companies’ best interests and simply the right thing to do to make sure the tech workforce feels supported, motivated, and invested in," noted ISACA Chief Global Strategy Officer Chris Dimitriadis.

But there’s more that companies could be doing to show their appreciation for staff, including providing mentors to younger sector entrants – only 15% of European IT professionals have any sort of mentor, despite three in four (76%) acknowledging the importance of good mentors or role models.

Dimitriadis added: “A balanced, well-supported workforce is key to sustaining the industry’s growth and innovation.”

