Cybersecurity workers aren't massively happy with their employers - but they are being paid pretty well

Cybersecurity workers are wanting more, study finds

Workers at computers in an office
(Image credit: Unsplash / Israel Andrade)
  • Report claims security architects are earning around $200,000+ a year
  • West and Northeast US companies pay the best, IANS finds
  • However many workers belieive there’s not enough career progression

Although cybersecurity workers are unhappy with their employers, they’re still getting high compensation for their jobs, new research has claimed.

A report from IANS Research and Artico Search has revealed security engineers are earning an average of $191,000, with security architects earning an even higher average of $206,000.

The research confirms specialized skills in areas like cloud security, application security and threat intelligence command the highest salaries.

Cybersecurity continues to pay well

Despite high salaries, the report found regional pay gaps across the US, with the West (home to a considerable portion of Big Tech) leading. The Northeast follows in second place, with the Southeast and Central US reporting lower salaries.

The study also included Canada, which lags behind all US regions when it comes to total pay.

Even with attractive salaries, cybersecurity workers continue to be dissatisfied with their employers, with only one in three prepared to recommend their employer. Limited career growth was highlighted as a primary concern, with fewer than two in five happy with their career advancement opportunities and nearly half (45%) frustrated with slow progression. Consequentially, three in five cybersecurity professionals are considering a job change.

The two companies also looked at the impact these factors have on employers. Organizations with compensation gaps, limited career growth and strict return-to-office policies (which have been sweeping the industry in recent months) tend to have talent acquisition and retention issues.

“CISOs who create growth opportunities for their high-performing team members through leadership training, mentorship, and skill development have a far greater ability to attract and retain top security professionals,” said Steve Martano, IANS Faculty member and partner at Artico Search.

