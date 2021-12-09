Live: a new Motorola phone is set to debut at the Moto Edge X30 unveiling

December 9 marks the last giant tech day of the year (we hope) because not only is a new Motorola phone launching, but the Realme GT 2 Pro is too. These are the first two phones to pack the new super-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and Realme and Motorola are two of the companies vying to debut the processor first in their mobiles.

You're here for the Moto Edge X30 though, a brand-new Motorola mobile that's launching in China at 7:30pm local time - that's 3:30am PT / 6:30am ET / 11:30am GMT and 7:30pm ACT.

Motorola has teased this mobile for a while, and we know that it'll come with the aforementioned Snapdragon chipset as well as an under-display 60MP selfie camera, at least in one edition of the phone, and it may be optimized for gaming too.

The Moto Edge X30 is currently launching in China only, but we could see the phone get launched globally in the new year - maybe it'll land as the Moto Edge 30 series, or the Moto G300, or a new line entirely.

This does mean that the launch event will take place entirely in Chinese. If you speak the language, or just want to watch along, you can see the live stream on the Chinese Lenovo website here (Motorola is owned by Lenovo), but there's a simpler solution if you want the low-down.

We'll be live-blogging the Moto Edge X30 launch event, from... well, now, until hours after the live stream has wrapped up, bringing you all the news, opinion and analysis you need.