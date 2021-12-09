Live
Live: a new Motorola phone is set to debut at the Moto Edge X30 unveiling
December 9 marks the last giant tech day of the year (we hope) because not only is a new Motorola phone launching, but the Realme GT 2 Pro is too. These are the first two phones to pack the new super-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and Realme and Motorola are two of the companies vying to debut the processor first in their mobiles.
You're here for the Moto Edge X30 though, a brand-new Motorola mobile that's launching in China at 7:30pm local time - that's 3:30am PT / 6:30am ET / 11:30am GMT and 7:30pm ACT.
Motorola has teased this mobile for a while, and we know that it'll come with the aforementioned Snapdragon chipset as well as an under-display 60MP selfie camera, at least in one edition of the phone, and it may be optimized for gaming too.
The Moto Edge X30 is currently launching in China only, but we could see the phone get launched globally in the new year - maybe it'll land as the Moto Edge 30 series, or the Moto G300, or a new line entirely.
This does mean that the launch event will take place entirely in Chinese. If you speak the language, or just want to watch along, you can see the live stream on the Chinese Lenovo website here (Motorola is owned by Lenovo), but there's a simpler solution if you want the low-down.
We'll be live-blogging the Moto Edge X30 launch event, from... well, now, until hours after the live stream has wrapped up, bringing you all the news, opinion and analysis you need.
We've heard about a few new Motorola smartwatches leaked recently, including the Moto Watch 100.
However, we wouldn't expect to see this at the upcoming Edge X30 event. The unveiling is a China-only one, yet we heard the smartwatch would be a global one.
So what are we expecting to debut today?
The Moto Edge X30 is coming - duh, that's the whole point of this event - but there could be more.
Motorola has teased a special version of the Edge X30 with a 60MP main camera and under-display selfie camera, though we don't know if those are the only ways it's different to the main model.
Other than that, we've no idea what to expect - we could see a tablet or smartwatch alongside the main phone, but due to the lack of teases, we wouldn't expect so. Nope, if we had to put money on it, we'd only expect to see the main Edge X30 with its special version briefly mentioned at the end, but we'd love to be proven wrong.
If Motorola does launch the Edge X30 in China today, then rolls it to other regions under a different name later, it wouldn't be the first time the company has done this.
Earlier in 2021, the Moto Edge S showed up in China - then popped up globally a few months afterward as the Moto G100.
We've heard a few rumors about what the Edge X30 could be when it comes out everywhere else. We initially thought it would be the Moto G200, an idea which was quashed when that phone debuted as something totally different.
The Edge X30 could come globally as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, a mobile we've been hearing a few rumors about, though some of those rumors make it sound like a different device to the Edge X30.
It's totally possible that we won't see the Edge X30 globally at all though, as Moto seems to be making a big push in China, so it could be debuting exclusive mobiles there as an attempt to win market share.
Motorola has already teased the gaming capabilities of the Edge X30 - we say that because one of the first official images of the mobile it shared, which you can see above, had a picture of a game being played.
The company also teased the Moto Edge X line before the X30 name was confirmed, and implied this was a line of gaming phones.
While today is a 'big tech launch day', with the Moto Edge X30 coming in a few hours and the Realme GT Pro 2 expected at some point too, it's not the only event we're expecting before the turn of the calendar.
We're also expecting the Xiaomi 12 to get unveiled before the year is out, possibly before Christmas.
You may be asking 'what's that got to do with the Moto Edge X30' - well, these three mobiles are all expected to compete pretty closely, being top-end phones toting the new Snapdragon chipset.
Because Xiaomi is a very established brand, and Realme has been teasing its first-ever top-end phone for quite a while, Motorola is going to need to really wow us today to keep pace with these rivals.
Welcome to our Moto Edge X30 live blog - we've got a few hours to go until the event kicks off, but there's some more information and insight we have to share before the start time.
