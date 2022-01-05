Live
CES 2022 Day 3 news live - Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, Garmin, Mercedes and more
All the latest CES announcements from new TVs to impressive headphones
We're well into the thick of CES 2022, with this being day 3 of the announcements, but day 1 of the event officially opening - although it looks like actual attendees are a little thinner on the ground this year, according to some on-the-ground visitors on Twitter.
But that hasn't stopped the absolute slew of announcements appearing - both big unveilings from the larger brands and smaller, cooler stuff that make CES what it is, a chance to spot the coming trends for the next year.
Samsung's announcements of new QLED TVs and a Freestyle portable projector are still the big news, as well as Sony unveiling a new concept EV (with a few high-end OLED TVs thrown in too).
But let's not get too bogged down in what's come before - we could revel in the fact that LG has launched a weird caravan or that Garmin has inexplicably not launched the Fenix 7, but this is the start of CES people - it's game time.
This live blog will keep you up-to-date on all the big announcements, the quirky stuff that we only get to talk about during CES and everything inbetween - leave it open in a tab and it'll auto-refresh with everything from CES 2022 for you to pick through.
The big announcements so far
- PlayStation VR2 is official, accompanied by new PSVR 2 Sense controller
- LG brings brighter OLED TVs and a sequel to the C1 and G1 OLEDs
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is official, and now we know how much it'll cost
- Hisense might have just announced the best mid-range TV of 2022
- Forget the 48-inch OLED TV – the 42-inch LG C2 is the true mid-size winner
- Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is a solar cell-clad EV with huge range and an 8K display
- OnePlus 10 Pro launch date and design revealed, but you won't be able to buy it
- Sony announces the first (and currently only) QD-OLED TV of CES 2022
- Samsung's 2022 QLED TV lineup offers near pixel-perfect contrast
CES 2022 keynotes: catch up on live coverage
All times in PT
- Jan 4, 7am: AMD CES 2022 Product Premiere event recap: all about the laptops
- Jan 4, 8AM: Nvidia CES 2022 Special Address recap - it's time for the 3090 Ti
- Jan 4, 8AM: LG CES 2022 recap: OLED TVs, weird car offices and indoor gardens
- Jan 4, 10AM: Intel CES 2022 On the Road to the Future recap - more Alder lake from Team Blue
- Jan 4, 11AM: Qualcomm CES 2022 recap - mixed reality, powering cars and 5G again
- Jan 4, 5:00PM: Sony CES 2022 recap: PSVR2, a new car company and an impressive EV
- Jan 4, 6:30PM: Samsung CES 2022 recap: where were all the TVs?
The quirky, fun stuff
- This smart dog collar is one of the coolest things we've seen yet from CES 2022
- Are we all just ignoring that LG's releasing a music album with a virtual influencer?
- Invisible headphones are as cool and crazy as they sound
- Are these the most expensive headphones at CES 2022?
- TCL's new tablet for CES 2022 is like a Kindle, but it's in color
- LG’s Omnipod self-driving concept is actually an entire world on wheels
- LG TVs will soon offer access to doctors and dentists virtually for a flat fee
- Oral-B's new electric toothbrush will stop you going cross-eyed
- Holy future: These smart lights use radar to track your health and movements
- Toss the batteries! Samsung's new remote uses Wi-Fi to charge
Now this is the kind of shiz I want to see at CES: invisible headphones. So invisible that they're not even there.
This Noveto N1 soundbar will track your head in real time, using facial recognition to stay locked onto you. It will then use beam forming, where it directs the sound, to small audio pockets around your ears, meaning only you can hear the sound.
Is this useful or practical? Probably not - a pair of open-ear headphone could probably achieve the same thing. But it's incredibly cool, and if it works could well be a cornerstone of future offices - meaning instant ability to chat to colleagues with a 'secret' concert going on at the same time.
LG's press conference yesterday threw up a couple of interesting things:
This is LG's Omnipod - an office / cinema / dressing room / vehicle / weird camping station that is apparently the future.
You can order food from it, somehow. It stores dresses in the side panel of the cabin. No, I don't understand it either.
Weirder than that is the fact that LG is launching a music album for its virtual influencer, Reah Keem, and it'll be coming later this year.
What's more confusing is that I did some digging, and it turns out that she is far from the first virtual influencer... it's now a thing, apparently.
The next big innovation in TVs officially arrived yesterday: Sony announced the Sony Master Series A95K. But then weirdly didn't talk about it during its press conference.
Why is it such a big innovation, you ask? Well, let me tell you: inky blacks, better color reproduction and even more impressive contrast ratios - if you thought OLED was good, then Quantum Dot OLED (QD-OLED) is going to blow your mind.
This is the first commercially-available TV using such tech - it'll offer more uniformity to the image without losing the power of OLED, which basically means a better image.
Will this change things massively? No. Will it cost a lot? Yes. But it pushes TV quality on again, and that's a Good Thing to me.
If you're anything like me, no power on earth can move you to remember where your phone is.
This extends to 90% of things that I own, with the 10% representing body parts that are attached to my being and things that never leave the spot they live in.
So, Targus' new Cypress Hero backpack with built-in Apple Find My tracker has got me hook, line and sinker. Announced yesterday, this sustainably-made product is loaded with handy storage and is compatible with Apple's Find My feature. Plus, its onboard tracker shares the same technology as AirTags.
While Android and iPhone users alike can use the Targus app to track down the erroneous backpack, only iPhone users can use the Find my Phone feature from the backpack itself - which makes sense.
The in-built tracker has a year of battery life, and can be charged via. USB. Simple!
It's funny, the things that, as a child, you think will excite you about being grown up. Late nights, unlimited sugar intake, watching TV all day.
I still do enjoy doing all of these things, mind you - but what really gets me excited these days are the boring adult things like remote controls.
Not just any remote controls - specifically, the freshly announced Samsung SolarCell remote - and this was another of day 2's biggest stories.
Needing no charging base, the remote uses solar and RF energy harvesting to wirelessly charge, meaning even your end-table lamp can be a part of the process. Wild.
Yesterday, we thought we might need a plumber - there was a potential leak from CES 2022! The victim? Samsung's QD-OLED TV.
It's not completely out of the blue - we'd heard rumblings of a QLED/OLED hybrid for some time, but has yet to be formally announced.
So, when it turned up on the CES.tech website, honoring the unannounced television in the CES 2022 Innovation Awards, it looked like the Samsung TV has had a rude awakening from its development stage.
But no! It never appeared during the Samsung press conference. What's that about?
Oh man, can you get more CES than a smart dog collar? Smart tech: check. Pet stuff: check. Something like something else but for dogs? Check. This was one of our biggest stories yesterday, and I'm here for it.
This is Invoxia's attempt to bring Apple Watch-esque beauty to your pooch, with the ability to track both respiration and heart rate, using GPs and accelerometers as well as AI (another CES trend: check) to allow you to monitor the health of your pooch as well as making sure it doesn't go missing.
What's been the biggest story so far? Well, it's been the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the phone that's attempting to breathe life into the S21 range 11 months after launch, and just a month before the likely launch of the Galaxy S22.
We've already had extensive time with it, and have published our full Galaxy S21 FE review - this is likely to be the biggest phone of the show by some distance, given it's from a huge brand. But will the OnePlus 10 make an appearance too?
Welcome to day 3 of CES - it's been a couple of years since I've felt the madness of Vegas, so I can't remember how I would have been about this point. However, I can look back over my Garmin body battery data... and it is not pleasant reading. I was not well-rested come the end of the week.
Anyway, that was the before times, and this is the now times. There are loads of new CES announcements to crawl through as the show opens in earnest - let's get cracking with a few highlights from yesterday.
