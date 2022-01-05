PlayStation VR2 is official, accompanied by new PSVR 2 Sense controller

Audio player loading…

Just hours after an analyst suggested that Sony's PSVR sequel would soon be going into mass production in China, the Japanese tech giant has officially confirmed at CES 2022 that its next-gen headset is indeed on the way, predictably dubbed PlayStation VR2.

The headset, also referred to as PSVR 2, will debut alongside the company's new PlayStation VR2 Sense controller, which is clearly inspired by the likes of the Oculus Touch.

Much like the PS5's excellent DualSense controller, Sony's new VR2 Sense controller will also boast haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

In addition to the new headset and controller, Sony also announced Horizon Call of the Mountain, a VR spin-off of its extremely popular PlayStation-exclusive Horizon series, which is being developed by Guerrilla Games and Firesprite. You can check out the teaser trailer for Horizon Call of the Mountain below.

Analysis: PSVR 2 will be a huge improvement

While Sony did not reveal the PSVR 2 headset itself, the company did go into some detail regarding the device's specs on its PlayStation Blog.

Users can expect the PSVR 2 to boast OLED displays with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye, which is an almost four-fold improvement on the original's 1080p output. The PSVR 2's built-in headphones will also take advantage of Sony's 3D Audio technology.

Additionally, the PSVR 2 will be capable of 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates with a 110-degree field of view. The headset will also feature built-in six-axis motion sensing (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer), along with an IR proximity sensor.

Controller tracking will be provided by four cameras on the headset itself, while an IR camera will provide eye tracking per eye. To make things a little more immersive, the PSVR 2 headset will also support vibration feedback.

And, unlike the original PSVR, Sony promises that the PSVR 2 will have a much simpler setup process, with only a single cable to be connected directly to the PS5 console.

Sony has yet to offer pricing or release date information for the PlayStation VR 2, however, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience Hideaki Nishino promises this announcement is "only a taste of things to come".