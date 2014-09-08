Meet HP's latest line of dual Intel Xeon CPU workstations

HP has a new line of productivity minded desktop and mobile workstations for those working on graphically intensive projects.

First up HP has updated its desktop options with a top of the line Z840 tower that supports dual Intel Xeon CPU setup. This effectively allows the Z840 to pack 36 processor cores to render 2D and 3D models.

Users will be able to deck out their production rig with Nivida and AMD graphics cards slotted into the Z840's 10 expansion bays. Meanwhile, the machine's 16 memory slots can hold up to 2TB of memory.

The new Z840 also introduces Thunderbolt 2 allowing users to quickly move around their massive media files around. Of course, all this overbearing computing power is going to cost a pretty penny. The HP Z840 will be available this October starting at $2,399 (about £1,483, AU$2,575).

Power station

Users looking to pick up a workstation with a smaller footprint should look to the HP Z640 rackable minitower. Despite being smaller users will still be able to cram up to 36 processors into this machine.

The only downside is there's only room for eight memory modules and it has a few less expansion slots. The Z640 also comes at a lower price, starting at $1,759 (about £1,087, AU$1,888).

Lastly for less intensive work HP also has a HP Z440 workstation that should fill the needs of photoshoppers well with up to eight cores of processing power. The HP Z440 rings up to $1,499 (about £926, AU$1,609) at its base configuration.

Going mobile

A mobile solution for animators, videographers and more production pros

Aside from desktops HP has also introduced to new workstation laptops including the ZBook 15 G2 and ZBook 17 G2.

The new 15-inch production notebooks feature a 3,200 x 1,800 Quad-HD display. HP has also equipped its 17.3-inch offering with an optional HP DreamColor display for users who need accurate and consistent color in their workflow.

As with HP's latest desktops line, the ZBook also come with new drive options including a PCI express connected Z Turbo SSD drive and Thunderbolt 2 connectivity.

The HP ZBook 15 G2 and ZBook 17 G2 will be available later this month with pricing options starting at $1,499 (about £926, AU$1,609) and $1,749 (about £1,081, AU$1,877), respectively.