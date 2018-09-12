iPhone XS release date, price, news and features

The iPhone XS is official, as Tim Cook has announced the new iPhone on stage at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's California HQ during the firm's Special Event.

The iPhone XS launch event is still happening, and we're updating this page with all the iPhone XS features as they're revealed on stage - including the iPhone XS release date and iPhone XS price - so keep hitting that refresh button!

Tim Cook says this is "by far the most advanced smartphone we have ever created" - no pressure then, iPhone XS.

The iPhone XS has a stainless steel frame and a brand new gold finish on the glass. It has a new formulation of glass on the front and back

The iPhone XS comes in three colors; gold, silver and space grey, and they're protected from dust and liquid to IP68 - allowing you to drop the phone in a pool and grab it out without damage. It's been tested in beer, wine, salt water and chlorine water.

It boasts a 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina display with a 2436 x 1125 resolution. It has a bigger display than the iPhone 8 Plus, but in a smaller frame.

Apple is still announcing the iPhone XS features, here are all the rumors from the build up ahead of today's event.

Apple is said to be crafting the familiar-looking 5.8-inch iPhone XS as a sequel to last year's iPhone X – but expect faster speeds, a better camera, and iOS 12 out of the box.

New iPhone XS photo leaks (below) have already spoiled Apple's surprise scheduled for Wednesday. The designs are shrouded in some artful shadow, but we know plenty about them thanks to several convincing leaks from 9to5Mac.

iPhone XS (top) and iPhone XS Max (bottom), both in gold (credit: 9to5Mac) (Image: © 9to5Mac)

Wednesday, September 12 – iPhone XS launch event date

Friday, September 14 – iPhone XS pre-order (estimated)

Friday, September 21 or 28 – (likely) iPhone XS release date

Wednesday, September 12 is when Apple is poised to announce the iPhone XS at its 'Special Event' for 2018, and there will be a livestream of the event. For those of you not paying attention, that's today!

This launch event date means the actual iPhone XS release date is likely to be Friday, September 21, or Friday, September 28. Apple typically launches new iPhones on a Friday, one to two weeks after CEO Tim Cook unveils everything on stage. We're betting on September 21 if Apple doesn't have inventory issues.

Here's another date: September 14. That's when, at midnight in your country, you can expect iPhone XS preorders to begin.

In the US, pre-orders tend to start at 3am Eastern simply because Apple launches pre-orders at midnight Pacific, its home time zone.

Keep in mind that the iPhone X came out on Friday, November 3, 2017. This is going to cause some people, especially in the US, a problem when trying to upgrade on a year-long plan.

However, Apple and carriers may announce a solution today, with incentivized iPhone trade-in options. They're not going to discourage you from giving them more money over the next year.

iPhone XS price

iPhone XS price estimate: $1,000 (£1,000, AU$1,579)

The iPhone XS price may be $999 (£999, AU$1,579), inheriting the iPhone X 64GB price tag.

That thinking has been backed up by analysts from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, who also predict that the iPhone XS price will match that of the iPhone X from last year.

There have been rumors that not all iPhone 2018 models will ship in September – the cheaper LCD 6.1-inch iPhone may slip to October.

New iPhone XS color: gold

iPhone XS and XS Max in gold (new), black and white

6.1-inch iPhone LCD in white, black, red, blue and orange

The leaked iPhone XS image above shows two phones, and both appear to be in the new gold color that's been rumored for several weeks. We're expecting the new iPhones to have three color options: gold, white, and black.

The leaked gold iPhone X could have its color restored on the iPhone XS (credit: MacRumors)

Surprise: we've actually seen a gold iPhone in 2018, but that was an iPhone X that Apple is said to have canceled at some point prior to the iPhone launch last year. It showed up in some government regulatory filings, so we have a good idea of what a gold iPhone XS will look like.

Besides the Plus size and the fresh color choice, you won't instantly notice other differences between the iPhone XS and the current iPhone X. It's expected to have an identical stainless steel frame, while the cheaper iPhone for 2018 may have a aluminum frame, like the current iPhone 8, and it may come it as many as five colors: white, black, red, blue and orange.

iPhone XS size and design

iPhone XS may be the same width and height as the iPhone X

Both phones may be thicker due to camera upgrades

The iPhone XS design is tipped to match what we saw on the iPhone X last year, with upgrades under the hood rather than stylistic tweaks on offer here.

That's no surprise, as Apple's 'S' upgrades have always kept the same body, as the firm makes the difference inside with more power, improved cameras and better battery life.

The leaked image at the top of this page is said to be from Apple's official website, so it's likely the actual phone. The 9to5Mac writer, Guilherme Rambo, who found the image shared how he found the picture.

Rambo said, "They came from the recap section of the special event website. I used the URL pattern from the last event and guessed the device’s names. Apple took them down immediately after we published."

If that's true, it looks like the leaked image above may be the real Apple Watch 4.

Leaked images (below), seemingly showing the iPhone XS in the flesh, tally with that, as it could just as well be the iPhone X that we're looking at - and it might be, so take these with a pinch of salt.

This could be a look at the iPhone XS in the flesh. Credit: Weibo

However, while not clear in these shots, the iPhone XS could be slightly thicker than its predecessor due to a possibly larger rear camera sensor and lens, so expect camera improvements.

iPhone XS specs

Apple A12 chipset likely to provide a speed boost

512GB of storage may be the new max size (and a maxed out price)

Some models may see 4GB of RAM, others may stay at 3GB of RAM

All three new iPhones are thought to have the A12 chip, a natural upgrade on the A11 Bionic chip that appeared in all three of last year's iPhone models.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said the iPhone XI might support faster mobile data speeds and come with a dual-SIM card slot, and 4GB of RAM.

That dual-SIM claim is backed up by lines of code found in the upcoming iOS 12 software update , and it means iPhone users could finally be able to benefit from two SIMs in one phone.

Kuo has also claimed that Apple will probably exclusively use Intel modems for 2018's models, rather than splitting the order between Intel and Qualcomm.

Apple could launch these three phones this year. (credit: KGI Research/MacRumors)

We've also had other hints at the iPhone XI's power from a benchmark , which shows an unnamed iPhone as having 4GB of RAM and a 2.49GHz hexa-core chipset.

Apple never details the RAM in its phones, but we could see an upgrade here, too, from 3GB in last year's iPhone to 4GB in the iPhone XS. The company historically leaves one model behind, so we expect 3GB of RAM on the cheapest iPhone. We won't know this information until someone does a teardown on the release date.

Apple may add to the existing internal storage sizes, giving us 64GB, 256GB, and a new 512GB option for the iPhone XS – that's bigger than most laptop solid-state hard drives. The cheaper 6.1-inch iPhone may stop short of that, with 64GB and 256GB sizes.

iPhone XS camera

The iPhone XS camera may be a big highlight, but we don't know much about it. Kuo predicts that both sizes will have a dual-lens rear camera, while the cheaper iPhone (the one with an LCD screen) will be the one with a single-lens rear camera.

Photos from the dual-lens camera are expected to be 12MP, with one telephoto lens and one normal lens, both with optical image stabilization (no change here). The difference may come from the backend software. Samsung, Google, and other Android phone makers have given us cameras that use machine learning to enhance photos, and Apple's iPhone X camera has fallen behind in our tests, especially in low-light situations.

On the front, all of the new iPhones are undoubtedly going to sport a TrueDepth camera – we know that because none of them will have a Touch ID home button. The last iPhones to use Touch ID remain the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

We could see more depth-sensing features in the front-facing selfie camera, with a recent Apple patent pointing to a single-lens camera system that has dual-lens-like features. The question is whether this tech will be ready for the iPhone 2018 or iPhone 2019.

iPhone XS and iOS 12

iPhone XS to launch with iOS 12 out of the box

iOS 12 may launch on older iPhones on Tuesday, September 18

Expect features exclusive to the larger iPhone XS

On September 12, in addition to seeing the iPhone XS, we're due to find out the official iOS 12 release date. Both phones will run this software.

We know all about iOS 12 thanks to WWDC 2018, but Apple almost always holds onto software surprises – usually ones that have to do with hardware and sensors that would tip off observers about new iPhone models in the works (Animoji was a secret until the iPhone X launch event).

iPhone XS battery

Analysts predict a 10% and 25% larger battery

Fast charger may finally be included in the box

Your next iPhone may have longer battery life, as Ming-Chi Kuo says the battery in the iPhone XS will be 10% bigger than the one in the iPhone X.

Charging your iPhone may be easier too, as iPhone XS leaks suggest Apple will include a fast charger in the box. Right now, this is a separate purchase (and we've been using our MacBook Pro charger with a Lightning-to-USB-C cable).