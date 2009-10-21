U2 to stream free YouTube concert

U2 gave fans all over the world a bit of a treat this week by announcing it is to stream one of its biggest concerts ever on the site.

The live show, part of the band 360° tour, will take place 25 October at 8.30pm (PST) and is being touted as "the world's biggest band performing on the world's largest stage".

The stage is the Rose Bowl Stadium in LA and 16 countries will be able to access the footage, including the UK and Ireland, the US and France Italy and Spain.

As for the gig itself, 96,000 people are set to turn up – the biggest yet for the stadium.

Pumping fists

While U2 managed to pip YouTube to the announcement on its official site, the world's biggest video-sharer is obviously very happy with the coup, explaining on its blog that there will be lots of ways you can catch the band in action:

"In addition with pumping your fist along with Bono, you'll be able to join YouTube's global listening party via a Twitter gadget embedded on U2's YouTube channel," the blog explains.

"And if you miss the concert, just press play when you wake up or get to a computer: the uploaded rebroadcast of the full show will be available the next day."

Global audience



U2 manager Paul McGuinness said about the upcoming show: "The band has wanted to do something like this for a long time.

"As we're filming the LA show, it's the perfect opportunity to extend the party beyond the stadium. Fans often travel long distances to come to see U2 - this time U2 can go to them, globally."

You will be able to catch the band from 4.30am (UK time) on Monday by logging on to: http://www.youtube.com/u2#p/u.

If you are not someone who does the night shift, then the gig will be able to view for free after the event is up.