MWC 2014: EE forges new 4G deal with Nokia Solutions Network

EE has formed a £250 million multi-year contract with Finnish telecoms group NSN (Nokia Solutions Networks), which will provide infrastructure for its UK 4G rollout, the company announced at MWC 2014.

The telco already shares its mast infrastructure with another Britain-based operator, Three, but has been looking to supply a different choice of service to customers during the improvement of its infrastructure.

Pioneering 4G

NSN will be providing the antennae and network security software for the next few stages of EE's LTE rollout across the UK. The Nokia-owned firm will also be looking to update EE's 2G network with better performance and more economical power consumption.

"We have pioneered 4G in the UK, and we are now working with NSN on the next stage of our rollout, covering the next 25 per cent of the UK population in rural areas and small towns," said Olaf Swantee, EE chief executive.

EE is the largest mobile phone operator in the UK, while Nokia-owned NSN operates in over 120 countries.