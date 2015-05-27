Just like broadband, the NBN rollout is gaining speed

The NBN market is experiencing a strong upswing, with a large growth in serviceable premises, end users and revenue reported for the last year.

Roughly 899,000 homes and business are now able to order NBN services, which is nearly double the amount that had access 12 months ago.

It’s believed that around 12,300 premises are being made serviceable every week, which is a 73 percent increase on a comparative period set over 12 weeks.

The NBN has also expanded the size of its FTTN (Fibre to the Node) construction to include 200,000 additional premises (400,000 in total), with communities in NT, SA and WA included for the first time, as well as additional sites in NSW, QLD and VIC.

Getting enough fibre in your internet diet?

Around 389,000 premises have already been activated, which equates to a 133 percent increase since March 31, 2014, and around $102 million in revenue.

This puts the NBN in a good position to achieve its full-year targets of one million serviceable premises, 480,000 activations and $150 million in annual revenue.

The rollout has incurred $2.2 billion in capital expenditure over the last year, with its EBITDA loss (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) in the realm of $785 million, with operating expenses of $893 million, though this is expected when laying such ambitious foundations that will pay off in the long run.