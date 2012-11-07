Google rolling out 'spiffed up,' minimalist search results page

Google is channeling its Zen with a new search results page designs, one aimed at creating a "simpler, cleaner" feel than before.

The search giant made the announcement Tuesday through its Inside Search blog, revealing its plans to create a more "consistent search experience across the wide variety of devices and screen sizes people use today."

"We started with tablets last year, got it to mobile phones a few weeks ago, and are now rolling out to the desktop," Google said of the redesign.

The new look offers more breathing room, Google added.

The most significant change is the removal of the sidebar to the left of the page. The same options - Web, Images, Maps, Shopping, etc. - are now displayed in a bar along the top.

Search on

Though it's moved toward a minimalist look, Google made sure to point out that the design changes haven't compromised quality in results.

"The same advanced tools you're used to are still there when you need them. Just click on 'Search tools' to filter or drill down on your results," its blog post read.

Same tools, different look

Doing so reveals options like "Sites with images," "Related searches," "Visited pages," "Not yet visited" and other advanced search tools.

The new search results page will rollout to U.S. Google.com users initially, though more languages and regions will be added ASAP.

Via Inside Search