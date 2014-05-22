First copper network switch-offs begin tomorrow to make way for fibre optics

It's the beginning of the end of an era as 15 sites across five Aussie states will have their copper wire network switched off on May 23, with residents required to make plans to switch to the national broadband network (NBN) by tomorrow.

The switchovers to the NBN will occur in areas of Armidale, Kiama Downs and Minnamurra in New South Wales, Brunswick and South Morang in Victoria, Aitkenvale, Mundingburra and Townsville in Queensland, Willunga in South Australia.

Tasmania will have the largest amount of copper switch-offs, with Deloraine, George Town, Kingston Beach, Sorell, St Helens and Triabunna to be shifted to the NBN.

Business and home phone landlines, as well as ADSL and Telstra's cable lines will be replaced with the NBN's fibre-optic service.

An NBN world

Before the copper lines are switched off tomorrow, all residents are being warned that they will be required to sign up to a new NBN service by the end of May 23 of risk being left without any service.

"The move to the NBN is not automatic," an NBN spokesperson has said.

"Homes and business owners who want to keep using these services must place an order with their preferred phone company or internet service provider as soon as possible. As long as an order has been received before the scheduled disconnection date, they should not be disconnected."

Residents in the above mentioned areas should check the NBN Co's website to see if their area will be effected before sorting out a new NBN service for phone and internet service, or moving to a mobile and wireless solution.

NBN Co is urging businesses or people using special equipment including EFTPOS terminals, and medical and security alarms that operate on a landline phone connection, to get in contact with their preferred service provider about moving onto an NBN service before the copper network switchoff happens.

For an easier move, NBN Co has put together a guide with information on how to move onto an NBN service before the NBN switchover occurs in your area.