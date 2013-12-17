Facebook is about to get annoying: autoplaying videos rolling out now

Facebook has confirmed that it is testing video ads that start playing automatically as they infiltrate your news feed.

The new ads are hitting both the web and mobile news feeds - Facebook says the videos will be "downloadd in advance when the device was connected to Wi-Fi" so it shouldn't eat into your data plan (but will eat into your device's memory instead).

Autoplaying videos are already shown in the iOS Facebook app but they'll now proliferate to other platforms too.

The good news is that the ads will be muted when they start playing unless you specifically click on them or opt to view them in full screen.

Only a small group of Facebookers will see the trailers to begin with, and if they watch through to the end of the video they'll be shown a carousel of two more videos they might want to watch.

This development comes after a year of rumours and recent reports that the video ads had been delayed until 2014. No such luck.