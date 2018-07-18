Intel 9th generation processors rumored to release within a month

Intel 9th generation processors rumors and leaks have hit a boiling point, and now we even have a possible release date.

Supposedly, Intel will launch new Coffee Lake Refresh CPUs on August 1 with products said to release in the following weeks to months after that, according to PC Builders Club. What's more the report suggest that multiple 9th generation processor samples were able to achieve a 5.5GHz overclock.

That said, this rumor comes from a German site with no proven track record being a reliable source, so we’re going to take this news with an extreme grain of salt.

The report makes no mention of which processors Intel will launch first, though, we imagine Team Blue will want to kick off its next generation of processors with it’s first ever octa-core mainstream CPU – especially if Intel hope to steal away some of AMD Ryzen 2nd Generation’s thunder.

The 9th generation Coffee Lake Refresh family of processors is already looking fairly extensive based on the information we’ve gathered so far.

Core i9-9900K: 8-cores and 16-threads

Core i7-9700K: 6-cores and 12-threads, clocked at 3.9GHz to 4.9GHz

Core i5-9600K: 6-cores and 6-threads, clocked at 3.7GHz to 4.5GHz

Core i5-9600: 6-cores, 6-threads, clocked at 3.1GHz to 4.5GHz

Core i5-9500: 6-cores, 6-threads, clocked at 3.0GHz to 4.3GHz

Core i5-9400: 6-cores, 6-threads, clocked at 2.9GHz to 4.1GHz

Core i5-9400T: 6-cores, 6-threads, clocked at 1.8GHz to 3.4GHz

Core i3-9100: 4-cores, 4-threads, clocked at 3.7GHz

Core i3-9000: 4-cores, 4-threads, clocked at 3.7GHz

Hopefully the rumors are true and we’ll all soon have a swath of 9th generation Coffee Lake Refresh processors to choose from.

Meanwhile, we’re expecting AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2nd Generation to release very soon as well

