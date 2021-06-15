Hungary vs Portugal live stream: how to watch today's Euro 2020 match free and from anywhere

The reigning European champions take their Euro 2020 bow today, with Cristiano Ronaldo and friends head to Budapest for this opener. Follow our guide to watch a Hungary vs Portugal live stream and follow the Euro 2020 Group F game from anywhere.

Hungary vs Portugal Euro 2020 live stream Date: Tuesday, June 15 Kick-off time: 5pm BST / 6pm CET / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST Venue: Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary Free live streams: ITV Hub Global live streams: ESPN via Sling TV or FuboTV (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) | TSN/TVA Sports (CAN) | Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

With Germany and World Cup champions France facing off later, Group F is one of the deathliest Groups of Death in memory, and the pressure's on Portugal right from the start.

Beating Hungary is the minimal requirement for Portugal, who are hotly tipped as one of the favourites for the tournament. Fernando Santos has an abundance of talent at his disposal, with key men including Rúben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and João Félix. Hungary, meanwhile, have been widely written off as the whipping boys of the group, but Marco Rossi's side are unbeaten in 11 and will be buoyed by 61,000 home fans.

We're certainly hoping for another classic in a repeat from five years ago when CR7 scored twice as Portugal came back from behind three times to seal a 3-3 draw, with the woodwork denying Hungary a famous victory.

Can they pull off another shock? Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Hungary vs Portugal live stream and watch today's game from wherever you are in the world for FREE.

Free Euro 2020 live streams

The best thing about Euro 2020 is that every single game is being shown for free in the UK, with ITV airing today's Hungary vs Portugal clash.

In fact, there are loads of free Euro 2020 coverage options all over Europe. Fans in Italy can watch for free on Rai Sport, anyone in France can watch on TF1, people in Spain can tune in on Mediaset, and in Germany there's ARD and ZDF. Just check your local listings for specific game coverage details.

If you'd normally watch one of these options but can't because you're abroad right now, don't worry. As we're about to explain, using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to take your favourite streaming services with you wherever you are - and ExpressVPN is our top choice right now.

How to live stream Hungary vs Portugal from outside your country

We've detailed how you can watch Euro 2020 from the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand down below, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the football via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is because of geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

You can use it across a huge range of devices, including Android and Apple smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Once you've downloaded and installed ExpressVPN, all you need to do to tap into your domestic Euro 2020 coverage from anywhere is select a server back in your home country.

How to watch a FREE Hungary vs Portugal live stream online in the UK

In the UK, Hungary vs Portugal is being shown on ITV (STV in Scotland), with kick-off set for 5pm BST. The build-up starts at 4pm. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE - you'll be in possession of a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, you can also live stream Hungary vs Portugal free by firing up ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual.

How to watch Hungary vs Portugal in the US for free and without cable

Euro 2020 coverage is split between ESPN and ABC in the US, and it's ESPN that's showing the Hungary vs Portugal game, which kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Hungary vs Portugal directly through the ESPN website and through the ABC website. How to watch Hungary vs Portugal without cable Cord-cutters are in luck too, because you can watch every single Euro 2020 game without having an expensive cable package. Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV is the option we recommend. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you all the games on ESPN and ABC (the latter thanks to simulcasts on ESPN3). Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The package also includes TNT, Nick Jr. and plenty more, and unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Another brilliant option is fuboTV, which is an even more fully-featured streaming service that offers ESPN, ABC and more than 120 other channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you.

How to live stream Hungary vs Portugal in Australia

Optus Sport is showing all of the Euro 2020 action Down Under, but be warned that you've got a very late night ahead if you plan to watch Hungary vs Portugal, which kicks off at 2am AEST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. A subscription costs $14.99 per month, but you can save money by signing up for a longer term, with a three-month plan costing $29.99 and a 12-month pass available for $99. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch Hungary vs Portugal: live stream Euro 2020 soccer in Canada

You can watch the Hungary vs Portugal game, as well as the rest of Euro 2020, on English-language TSN or French-language TVA Sports. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Hungary vs Portugal live stream, with kick-off set for 12pm ET / 9am PT. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and TVA Sports Direct streaming services each cost just $19.99 a month, and work across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch Euro 2020 online in New Zealand