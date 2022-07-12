HubSpot gifts SMBs a free CMS website builder

Audio player loading…

Popular CRM platform HubSpot has re-launched its CMS tool as a standalone offering that’s free to use rather than as an add-on in its content marketing tool .

Available to download now, the CMS targets small and medium businesses with a drag and drop website builder capability that enables users to create websites without the trade-offs of existing solutions.

The new offering also includes features such as premium cloud hosting , content delivery network ( CDN ), a standard SSL certificate , web application firewall, as well as custom domain security settings.

Build a website with HubSpot

HubSpot first launched in 2006, including a simple CMS in its offering. By 2018, the company provided users the ability to purchase its CMS as a standalone product, with Pro and Enterprise packages added in 2020.

Luke Summerfield, product lead, GTM of CMS Hub at HubSpot, told TechRadar Pro that the tool also comes with a template language for developers called HubL. Similar to Shopify’s Liquid tool, this can be mixed into HTML in coded templates files or HubL template modules.

In addition to offering advanced tools for developers, HubSpot’s free CMS tools also provides 24/7 security monitoring, 99.95% uptime and custom domain mapping to allow users to build and host their website on a custom domain.

The drag-and-drop website builder includes a selection of themes, and has blogging capabilities to create content and track SEO performance on the platform. As well as on-page SEO recommendations, HubSpot’s CMS includes a built-in web analytics dashboard to monitor website traffic.

HubSpot’s free CMS tools are part of the CRM platform, which includes marketing, sales, service, and operations software.

“Building and solving for the customer is at the forefront of everything we do at HubSpot,” said Nicholas Holland, VP of CMS Hub.

“That’s why we built free tools within our CMS. Too often, growing businesses are forced to choose between free solutions that aren’t customizable and have strict limits or robust solutions that are cost prohibitive. By offering free CMS tools we’re bringing easy-to-use, yet powerful solutions to our free users, so they can spend less time developing their website and more time doing what matters most to them - building a brand and growing their business.”