Huawei P30 and others likely to get Android Q update throughout US ban

Huawei has said it plans to bring the next version of Android to 16 of its current devices including the Huawei P30, P30 Pro and the Mate 20 series.

A new blog post from Huawei in the UK aims to clear up issues prospective customers have been confused about, including whether their devices will get solid software updates.

It doesn't feature a guarantee the products will get Android Q, but Huawei has submitted all of the devices you can see listed below to Google. Also re-assuring is the EMUI 10 beta that was leaked for the Huawei P30 Pro a few days back that is based on Android Q.

Our commitment to you, our UK fans. Further information can be found here: https://t.co/6qKGIL2OB4 pic.twitter.com/rETfHo7LoFJune 20, 2019

The blog post reads, "We are confident that our most popular devices, including the P30 series, will be able to access Android Q. We have been working with third parties for many months to ensure devices will be able to receive Android Q updates."

Although most of these devices aren't guaranteed to get Android Q, the Mate 20 Pro is further along the line as it has received approval from Google so that seems more likely to get the update.

The full list of devices Huawei submitted to Google for the proposed update:

P30 Pro

P30

Mate 20

Mate 20 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS

P30 lite

P smart 2019

P smart+ 2019

P smart Z

Mate 20 X

Mate 20 X (5G)

P20 Pro

P20

Mate 10 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 10

Mate 10

The blog post doesn't share any details on what will happen after Android Q. The Huawei ban in the US may continue to cause issues for those who have bought Android devices and expect to get solid software updates for a number of years afterward.

What's also worth noting is that this is from the UK side of Huawei, so there's no gurantee these proposed updates will be available all over the world.

Often where your phone is from will restrict when you see an update, so it may be this is just for the UK arm of the business.

Honor 20 also set to get Q

A trusted TechRadar internal source has also told us the new Honor 20 series (which includes the Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20 Lite) will receive the Android Q update.

We've asked Huawei for further clarification on the blog post as well as what the plan is for after Android Q, and we'll be sure to update you with more information as we have it.