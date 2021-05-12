Huawei is reportedly working on a Linux laptop

Chinese tech giant Huawei is apparently set launch a Linux laptop that sports a custom Arm-based chip.

While Huawei hasn’t officially announced the device, dubbed the Huawei Qingyun L410, some keep-eyed scribes found it listed on a Chinese ecommerce website, where it was apparently only available for enterprises and government agencies.

Arm-based laptops aren’t a novelty anymore, but this one from Huawei is important since it will be the first non- Intel , non- AMD powered laptop in the company’s stable.

This could also be a sign of things to come as Huawei continues to reduce its dependence on products from US-based companies following last year’s trade sanctions.

Runs Linux

The Huawei Qingyun L410 is powered by Huawei’s homegrown Kirin 990 processor. Designed by its HiSilicon subsidiary, the Kirin 990 is an Arm-based chip that was initially developed for smartphones and tablets.

The Arm-based processor is coupled with 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage. The laptop reportedly runs a Linux -based operating system called Unity OS , which is another break from tradition, but in line with Huawei’s efforts to move away from US-based tech.

From the listing it seems the Qingyun L410 has a 14 inch 2K display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and in typical Huawei-fashion a pop-up camera is integrated into its keyboard and the power key comes with an embedded fingerprint sensor.

The laptop, reportedly based on the Huawei Matebook 14 , has a metal unibody design with a deep space gray color finish and measures about 0.6 inches in thickness and weighs about 3.3 pounds.

