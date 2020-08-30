How to watch Black Panther: stream the Chadwick Boseman movie online today

Chadwick Boseman has tragically died at the age of 43, following a battle with colon cancer. The African-American actor was criticality-acclaimed for his bio-pic work - portraying Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get on Up, and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall - but perhaps best known as the lead of Marvel's Afrofuturism masterclass Black Panther, where he starred as the titular character, T'Challa. Here's how to watch Black Panther online right now.

How to watch Black Panther As with most Marvel movies, Disney Plus is your best bet for watching Black Panther. It's a subscription service but a great value one - with Disney Plus plans costing just $6.99/£5.99 a month and getting you the Chadwick Boseman movie and much more.

Black Panther was the first Marvel movie to focus on an African-born superhero and story, with Boseman's character of T'Challa the leader of fictional African nation Wakanda - a country many non-comic book fans may now be familiar with after an outpouring of public tributes to Boseman following his death. If you want to watch Marvel movies in order, then you should know that Boseman first appeared as Black Panther in 2016's Captain America: Civil War; again in Avengers: Infinity War (2018); and then in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Released in 2018, Black Panther itself hit screens between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War - though the character was originally conceived by Marvel luminary Stan Lee all the way back in 1966 and debuted in an issue of the Fantastic Four. From the outset, T'Challa - or Black Panther - was renowned for his intelligence, lightning reflexes, and speed.

When it comes to streaming, the home of Black Panther and most other Marvel movies is Disney Plus - so you'll need to be a Disney Plus subscriber to watch the Chadwick Boseman movie as part of a service. It's available to buy and rent elsewhere, but Disney Plus really is the best bang for your buck, costing just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month - the price of a half-decent beer, in other words.

If you're ready to watch Black Panther now, then you can subscribe to Disney Plus right away - and cancel any time if it's not right for you. Alternatively, read on for more details about this great value offering.

How to watch Black Panther online with Disney Plus

Anyone in countries with access to Disney Plus - North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, most of mainland Europe and more - simply needs to head to the Disney Plus website to sign up for the service. As well as getting you Black Panther and all the other top films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a Disney Plus subscription comes with every Simpsons episode ever made, all your favorite Pixar flicks, and the complete Star Wars canon. Plus, it has loads of exclusives - the next of which is the Mulan live-action movie, where subscribers get early access. It really is something of a bargain, considering how much it comes with - most of which won't be found anywhere else. Better still, you can save 15% if you sign up for an annual subscription, or for the ultimate value, take advantage of a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for the ridiculously cheap price of just $12.99 a month.

