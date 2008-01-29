Sony sheds light on new Bravia projector

Sony has announced the imminent launch of its range-leading Bravia VPL-VW40 1080p projector in the UK and Europe. The projector, which has a dynamic contrast ratio of 15,000:1, launched in the US several weeks ago and is now ready to make its debut on British shores.

The Sony Bravia VPL-VW40 is a heavyweight projector in every sense, capable of 1080p Full HD and benefiting from Sony's enduring SXRD technology.

Bravia projection

"The VPL-VW40 will have a strong appeal for the price-conscious Home Theatre enthusiast who does not wish to compromise on quality," says Nicola Plump, product manager, Projectors, Sony TV Operations Europe.

"It offers features typically only available on far more expensive projectors, principally Full HD and SXRD. You get a high contrast ratio too, and projection on to screen sizes up to 300 inches. There's nothing else offering so much at this price, which is why we expect this projector to be a very popular product."

We spoke to Sony earlier today and it said that an exact launch date for the Bravia VPL-VW40 has yet to be firmly nailed down; nor has a UK retail price been set. In the US, however, the Bravia VPL-VW40 retails for around $3,000 (£1,509) so you can expect that price to be more towards the £2,000 mark when it does eventually go on sale here.

Get the full feature list for the Sony Bravia VPL-VW40 1080p projector