Google thinks it has a better way to sell you a website

Google has announced that its domain registrar service has finally exited beta and is available as a fully-developed product.

First launched in 2015, Google Domains was initially only available in the US, but with the move out of beta it will now be active in 26 countries - and the company says it already has “millions of active registrations.”

“We know how valuable domain names are to customers, and we take seriously the responsibility to provide a service that’s often at the very heart of a business, brand or passion,” said Google in a blog post .

Google will offer its domain hosting service from $12 a year, with private registration, two-step verification and one-click DNSSEC for security.

The platform has over 300 domain endings available for people and businesses to build a website with Google Sites or its website builder partners such as Wix , Shopify, Squarespace, Weebly and Bluehost .

The tech giant is offering new and returning customers 20% off any single domain registration or transfer to Google Domains, until April 15.

Although Google Domains helps users register a domain name, it's worth noting that it doesn’t offer any type of hosting, unlike other popular domain registrars.

Google Domains will be available in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam.

