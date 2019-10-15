Google Pixelbook Go arrives to follow up its best Chromebook to date

Google has announced the Pixelbook Go, successor to the Pixelbook, at its Pixel 4 launch event in New York City on October 15.

The laptop is designed to be presented at a more affordable price, to be more accessible to more customers. All the while, the Chromebook can last for up to 12 hours a charge.

Pixelbook Go is 13mm thin and just 2 pounds light with a magnesium alloy body, complete with quite "Hush" keys. The chassis is also surrounded in a grippable, soft-touch plastic coating for easier and more secure handling.

Google is offering the Pixelbook Go with an Intel Core m3 processor (CPU) to start, but it will be available with up an Intel Core i7 CPU at the top end.

The laptop starts at $649 (about £520, AU$930) in the US, and will be available in "Just Black" and "Not Pink" colors, with pre-orders available right now – but the release date is still forthcoming.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Future)

Developing... Google's launch event is still going on, and we'll update you right here with all the latest on Pixelbook Go.