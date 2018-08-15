Google Pixel 3 XL: what we want to see

The Google Pixel 3 XL release date is likely to be October, as that's when we saw the handset's predecessor launch last year.

While there aren't too many Google Pixel 3 XL leaks on the web just yet, we're bringing together all the vital information right here, along with what we'd like to see from the upcoming flagship smartphone.

Since its initial launch, Google's Pixel line-up of smartphones has made an indelible impression. Offering a distinct vision for a 'pure' Android experience, the line has also been distinguished by its superlative camera performance.

Though they had their quirks, 2017's Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were solid smartphones which found popularity among mobile geeks, but perhaps not quite the wide consumer appear the search giant may have been hoping for.

Google will go again in 2018 though, and the flagship Google Pixel 3 XL is tipped to be the flagship leader to the slightly lesser Pixel 3 which will likely arrive alongside its larger sibling.

The new Pixel XL has a decent foundation to build upon, but it will be to hone its all-round offering if it's going to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, iPhone X, Huawei P20 Pro and HTC U12 Plus.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next supersized Pixel phone from Google

The next supersized Pixel phone from Google When is it out? Probably early October

Probably early October What will it cost? It will probably start around $840 (£650, AU $1,129)

Google typically bypasses the major shows for its smartphone releases, so we expect the Google Pixel 3 XL to have its own dedicated launch event at the beginning of October.

In the past, in the UK the Pixel series has initially launched as a carrier-exclusive, and there is no word yet on whether the search firm will pursue the same tactic in 2018.

Google Pixel 3 XL price

The Google Pixel 3 XL price will probably start around $1,000 (£850, AU $1,400), which would be a touch higher than the Pixel 2 XL which came in at $849 (£799, AU$1,399).

Certainly as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has crept above the $1000/£1000 mark, there may be temptation on Google's part to bump prices, especially if it plans to include more expensive earbuds and other such goodies.

The Google Pixel 3 XL will almost certainly be priced around 15% higher than the smaller version and it is also likely that a new, higher, max storage option of 256GB will be introduced, with this then being the most expensive available.

Google Pixel 3 XL news and rumors

New Google Pixel 3 leaks give us wildly different designs based on various leaked renders from factory CADs (computer-aided designs). And they show both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from all angles.

We've also seen what are apparently production devices on camera in videos obtained from Russia.

You can see the images below and will note that they both have just a single-lens rear camera (something that's also seen in a leaked case picture ), but that they seemingly have dual-lens front-facing cameras and - in the Pixel 3 XL's case - a notch.

XXXX

Last year's rear facing camera came with a different split sensor design, and this newer snapper may be similarly unique enabling more better shots to be produced and quicker.

The design on the rear looks similar to the Pixel 2 XL, with a two-tone finish and a fingerprint scanner.

The same source says the Google Pixel 3 XL will have a 6.2-inch display and measure 158 x 76.6 x 7.9mm, widening to 8.6mm where the camera sticks out.

However, a video leak suggests the Pixel 3 XL XL may have a screen even larger than this, going up to 6.7 inches, making it a true behemoth even among phablets.

A separate report talks about Pixel 3 XL, with 'people familiar with the matter' saying the 3 XL could have a notch and a dual-lens front-facing camera.

Having supposedly appeared on camera, it seems that said notch will be one of the deepest available in any handset. This is unlikely to appeal to notch haters, though Google will likely provide a software option to 'hide’ the notch.

They go on to say that the Pixel 3 XL will have a bezel at the bottom of the screen, an upgraded single-lens rear camera and could be built by Foxconn for the first time (that being the company that builds iPhones).

The newer devices seem as though they will be sticking to Google's tried and true Pixel design, that is to say a two tone body which is mostly metal but with a glass 'window’ at the peak on the rear. It is expected that this may, for the first time, allow the device to charge wirelessly though there has been no confirmation and Google has resisted historic attempts to include the tech. The device shown is in a egg white tone, matte, which is repeated on the glass.

You can also see that there's a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a USB-C port, but no 3.5mm headphone port.

Screen protectors supposedly for the Pixel 3 XL have also leaked . You can see them below and they match the design rumored above.

XXXXX

It seems the Google Pixel 3 XL may benefit from a bezel-less design and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 in tow - the latest highly powered piece of silicon to come from the computing giant. This will likely be matched with 4-6GB of RAM.

Google Pixel 3 XL: what we want to see

The Pixel 2 XL got 4.5 stars in our in-depth review, so there’s still room for improvement, and adding the following features to the Google Pixel 3 XL would be a step in the right direction.

1. Smaller bezels

The Pixel 2 XL had smaller bezels than the Pixel 2, but compared to 2018's onslaught of almost bezel-less devices more can be done by Google.

We'd like to see the bezels on the Google Pixel 3 XL slimmed even more, allowing for a larger screen in a similar form factor. As well as looking good it will also help keep the Pixel 3 XL relevant against the likes of the iPhone 11 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Huawei P20 Pro.

2. Customizable Active Edge

Active Edge on the Pixel 2 XL lets you squeeze the sides to launch Google Assistant. It’s a handy feature, but unlike on the HTC U11 that’s all it does and it can’t be re-mapped.

For the Google Pixel 3 XL we'd like to see the feature to return, but we want it to be context-sensitive.

For example, if used in the camera app it would take a photo, while core functionality can be customized, so you can use it as a shortcut to whatever app or feature you want.

3. Camera app improvements

The Pixel 2 XL has one of the best cameras around, but we want even more from the Google Pixel 3 XL.

The trend at the moment is dual rear cameras (and in a few cases more than that), but Google stuck with a single rear snapper in 2017 and still got great results.

If Google does implement dual cameras it needs to do so with a clear reason, rather than simply just following the trend.

Google's software could still use some work. We'd like gesture controls for timed photos and the ability to switch between the main and selfie cameras with a swipe, like you can on Samsung and LG phones.

They're little tweaks, but they’d make using the camera a little faster and a little more pleasant.

4. A return of the headphone jack

Despite taking a dig at Apple for ditching the headphone jack when launching the original Pixel, Google has also got rid of it for the Pixel 2 XL, which is a decision we’d like to see reversed for the Google Pixel 3 XL.

We don’t expect that to happen, if anything ever more handsets are going to start removing the port, but for many users it’s an inconvenience and the benefits of its removal just don’t seem overly compelling.

5. Wireless charging

The Pixel 2 range have reasonable battery life and support fast charging, but don’t come with have wireless charging, which is a major omission, especially now even Apple is supporting it.

We expect wireless charging to become a lot more popular in the next year, thanks to the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, so it will stand out even more if the Google Pixel 3 XL doesn’t support it.

Once you've equipped your home and office with wireless charging pads (at admittedly, an additional cost to yourself) you'll quickly see the benefit and ease of charging your phone wirelessly.

6. Screen improvements

The screen on the Google Pixel 2 XL show room for improvement. The QHD panel on the Pixel 2 XL is sharp enough, but in our review we found that the viewing angles aren’t great and nor is it especially vibrant, so we’d like to see work done to improve those aspects for the Google Pixel 3 XL.

There were also numerous complainants about the Pixel 2 XL display, including a screen burn-in issue. Google later release software updates to address some of these issues, but for the Pixel 3 XL, Google needs to learn from its mistakes and get it right first time.

7. Better water resistance

The Pixel 2 XL sports IP67 certification, which means it can survive being submerged up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes.

That should be plenty, but these are flagship phones we’re talking about and some rivals offer more. The Samsung Galaxy S8 for example has IP68 certification, meaning it can be submerged 1.5 meters deep for the same duration.

It’s a small change, but one that could at the very least give buyers more peace of mind that their expensive purchase is fully protected against rain and spills.