SteelSeries reveals Siberia v2 headset

SteelSeries has today launched a successor to its much-vaunted Siberia gaming headset.

The SteelSeries Siberia v2 comes sporting a retractable microphone, 50mm drivers and an improved frequency response of 10-28,000Hz.

The Danish gaming peripherals company is more familiar amongst professional gamers than consumers, but the Siberia v2 is designed to offer something to both casual and professional games enthusiasts.

"Every element of the Siberia v2 has been optimized for pro-gaming, making this headset a preferred piece of equipment for the world's best competitive PC gamers," said Bruce Hawver, CEO of SteelSeries.

"What's even more impressive is that the headset is multifunctional with its ability to deliver an unparalleled audio experience for music lovers and VOIP users."

Gaming headsets are required to deliver extremely clear and crisp audio, because the ability to hear and interpret feint sounds can be the difference between winning a tournament and coming last.

SteelSeries says the Siberia v2 delivers unparalleled clarity, while its closed-cup design with leather-padded cushions should please online gamers who play in noisy surroundings.

The Siberia v2 Full-size Headset will be available all over the world in November 2009, with pricing to be confirmed.