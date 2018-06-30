The best PS Vita deals in July 2018

So you're looking for a cheap PS Vita deal? Well, it would seem that Sony has unofficially ceased production in the West for the PS Vita as we rarely spot any brand new stock at RRP. Many places are charging a small fortune or only selling preowned/refurbished models though. We regularly sweep the net though to find the best prices around so check out our comparison chart below to find the best price on a PS Vita.

The PS Vita is a brilliant handheld gaming console, certainly the most powerful and graphically impressive handheld ever. It can even be used to stream games from your PS4.

Hardcore gamers with cash to spend should feel confident in snapping this monster up and fire up some of the big launch games with great haste. For anyone else, it's a case of working out if you think it's worth it. If you just want to play 99p puzzle games, by all means stick to your mobile phone or tablet. But don't be fooled into thinking that your iPod is anywhere near capable of what the Vita can offer, because it's not. Vita is one of a kind.

If you've decided to buy one, you've come to the right place because we've got all of the cheapest PS Vita deals all in one place. If you're more interested in a full-sized console, check out our cheap PS4 deals.

1. Sony PS Vita Slim (2014) deals

The most recent PS Vita model is slimmer and has better battery life

The latest model of the PS Vita is 2014's 'Slim'. Sony made some subtle changes with this model, both internally and externally, but they're mostly welcome improvements. The design tweaks make for a more portable, comfortable system, although it does come at the expense of the OLED screen which has now been replaced with an LCD. The console is around 20% slimmer (about 3mm) than the original, bringing it down to 15mm. It's also 42g lighter, which is the most immediately noticeable thing when you pick the Vita Slim up.

2. Sony PS Vita (original) deals

The original PS Vita has a better (OLED) screen

There are a few reasons why you might opt for the 2012 original PS Vita over the 2014 redesign. Firstly, if you can find a great deal there's absolutely no reason not to pick one up. It's every bit as powerful and plays all the same games. Plus, this version has a much-vaunted OLED screen which is better than the LCD unit in the 2014 model. Admittedly this older model doesn't have the same impressive battery life, but it all comes down to price. If the current deals are just as good on the 2014 model we'd recommend you go for that one. If you can see a super cheap original model, go for it!