Game announces in-store digital deal with Sony

Game has revealed plans to move away from physical disc sales, announcing that it has struck a partnership with Sony to distribute digital content through the PSN.

With the UK's high streets falling prey to online e-tailers, Game has seen its shares more than half in the last three months – down to 23.75p, from a snip under 50p in May, the group is looking at new ways to bring in income and this link-up with Sony is part of this.

The exclusive deal allows the company to sell downloadable PSN games, as well as additional content in its stores.

At first this will be for Sony titles, but it is thought that it could expand to third-party titles some time in the future.

Eurogamer has managed to get some information on pricing, with Game telling the gaming site that when you buy the content, you will receive a 12-digit code on your receipt or through text. This can then be redeemed through your PS3.

Digital downloads

One of the big problems Game is facing at the moment is the clampdown on DLC content for used games – with some publishers using a system that expires once downloaded content has been obtained. This means that Game can't sell this game on with DLC extras, which makes it less enticing to gamers.

This download partnership could help to remedy this situation and will also give Game a number of new options for promotions and the like.

Although the UK – which has 620 stores, including Gamestation – is the first to be offered download purchases in-store, Game is looking to expanding this feature to its other stores in Europe.

Currently, the games being earmarked for purchase via download are: MAG, God of War Collection and WipEout Fury, as well as expansion packs for Killzone 3 and Uncharted 2.

In total there will be eventually 50 games to choose from and currently there are 40 stores which are taking advantage of Sony's digital PSN content.

Via Videogamer