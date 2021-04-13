Fujifilm's GFX100S now comes with a free pro training session in Australia

Medium format photography has, so far, been the realm of the professionals, with high resolution 100MP cameras costing more than just an arm and a leg, and being too large to go walkabout with.

That all changed when Fujifilm announced the GFX100S in February this year. Not only is it the smallest 100MP medium-format camera, it's also the most wallet-friendly to date.

At AU$9,499 for the body alone, the GFX100S isn't quite 'cheap' but, to put it into perspective, there's no other 102MP resolution camera on the market that carries a four-figure price tag. It's also no bigger than the average DSLR.

This combination of price and size has undeniably made medium format photography more accessible to the enthusiasts as well. But not everyone is familiar with medium format cameras.

To help new GFX100S owners come to grips with the ins and outs of medium format, Fujifilm is offering Aussies a free one-on-one introductory and training session when you purchase the GFX100S.

To be eligible for this offer, you will need to buy the camera between now and May 31, 2021 and register your interest on the Fujifilm website.

The session will be conducted by Fufjilm Australia's National Training Manager, Warwick Williams, who has been overseeing courses for the camera maker for about two decades. He's also part of Fujifilm's Worldwide Team that makes decisions on the manufacturer's camera productions.

The session will cover key aspects of the camera's features and functions, including a rundown of all the buttons on the control layout, the various focusing modes, Fujifilm's different Film Simulations (there are 19 now on the GFX100S), as well as the various drive modes.

Note that to be eligible for this free one-on-one session, you will need to have purchased the GFX100S from an authorised dealer. If you've bought the camera after February 25, or plan to buy it by May 31, you can head to the GFX100S Introductory Session page on the Fujifilm website to register.