Dyson on sale: get up to AU$200 off on V8, V10 and V11 handsticks

Dyson's vacuum cleaners need no introduction – the brand name speaks for itself. The company makes some of the best vacuum cleaners money can buy, and if you want the best of the best, then you do need a decent chunk of change to lay your hands on the likes of the Dyson V11 Outsize.

So when an opportunity to save on a Dyson handstick presents itself, it's best to open that door at the first knock.

There's a flat AU$200 off on the Dyson V11 Outsize Pro, the V11 Complete Pro and the Dyson V8 Animal Extra, covering the spectrum between mid-range and premium. If you're keen on one of the Dyson V11s but it's still beyond budget after discount, then consider the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ that's got AU$150 off right now and no longer available at most retailers.

So no matter your cleaning needs or budget, there's likely a Dyson here that might catch your fancy.

Dyson V8 Animal Extra | AU$799 AU$599 + bonus filter at Dyson (save AU$200) There are a couple of V8 models available in Australia but the Animal Extra offers good value as it ships with five extra tools, allowing you to clean every nook and cranny at home or in the car (or boat). There's a very respectable 40-minute fade-free battery life on the standard power setting, which is plenty of suction, and you get the same versatility that Dyson's handsticks are known for. Get it for just AU$599 and Dyson will also throw in an extra filter for free.View Deal

Dyson V10 Absolute+ | AU$1,099 AU$949 at Dyson (save AU$150) This model is no longer officially available but Dyson still has stock left. It was the first handstick to start the impressive innovations Dyson now has built a momentum for – it offers 30% more suction power than a V8 and ups the battery life to a top of 60 minutes on the standard setting. The Absolute+ model ships with two different cleaning heads – one that's perfect all-round while the other is just spectacular on hard floors – and a whopping seven different tools. View Deal

Dyson V11 Complete Pro | AU$1,249 AU$1,049 at Dyson (save AU$200) Not quite impressed with what the Dyson V10 can offer? Then you'll need to go for the top-tier Dyson machine – one of the V11s. And the Complete Pro is essentially the original V11 with the usual 0.76L bin, but with 40% more suction than the V10 listed above. And it's called the Complete Pro because of the staggering eight tools that are included in the box, alongside the two cleaner heads. And it can be yours with a AU$200 saving.View Deal

Dyson V11 Outsize Pro | AU$1,349 AU$1,149 at Dyson (save AU$200) If your budget stretches to AU$1,149, then this is the ultimate cleaning machine. While it has the same suction power as the V11 Complete Pro, the Outsize Pro comes with a larger bin and a wider cleaner head, reducing how long you spend cleaning and how often you need to empty it. You'll get the same number of cleaner heads and tools as the Complete Pro and the same AU$200 saving is available here too.View Deal

The aforementioned Dyson handsticks are our pick of the best Dyson has to offer, but you can pick up a Dyson V7 for less as well, or even a Big Ball – the discounts for either aren't anything to write home about though.

With all the offers, Dyson is throwing in a little extra in the form of a free filter or, for the V11, you can choose to get a bonus extension hose if you need one.

Need a Dyson fan instead? Even those are currently discounted – just head to Dyson's website and take a gander.