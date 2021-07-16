Dyson discounts V10 Absolute Plus by AU$300 in this week-long sale

We think Dyson makes some of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy. But these portable, powerful machines typically come with a suitably high price tag, so it’s always good to snag one on sale.

Luckily for us, Dyson is back with its very own 'Dyson Week' of online-exclusive deals and bonus offers. From today, July 16, you’ll be able to save a decent chunk of change on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ and other vacs, or grab a Dyson fan heater duo for less.

And it’s not only about Dyson’s vacuum cleaners and fans – while the Dyson Supersonic is sadly not on sale, this is your chance to grab the hair dryer and score a bonus gift worth AU$89. The versatile Airwrap and Corrale straightener also come with the free styling sets.

Here we have a complete rundown of all the offers available during Dyson’s online-only sale, though take note that some offers may soon be taken off the table as they’re only available while stocks last.

Discounts

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ | AU$1,099 AU$799 (save AU$300) In arguably one of the best deals of the sale, Dyson has taken AU$300 off the Cyclone V10 Absolute+. There’s about 30% more suction here as compared to the V8 below, and you get an hour’s worth of fade-free power. It also ships with two cleaner heads and seven additional tool attachments, so you can reach every nook and cranny and then some. Now AU$300 off at Dyson, with a bonus filter too.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$899 AU$599 (save AU$300) There may be a few new generations out after it already, but the V8 Absolute is still an excellent vacuum cleaner. It’s a powerful sucker indeed, with great suction for up to 40 minutes. We think that’s plenty for a small home. Like all of Dyson’s vacuums, it’s versatile as well, and can easily transform into a handheld vac. It comes with two cleaner heads and four extra tools, and it’s now AU$300 off at Dyson.View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin | AU$599 AU$379 (save AU$220) If you want the versatility of a Dyson vac without spending top dollar, this is a pretty sweet deal on the V7 Motorhead Origin. It’s an older model, but it still promises up to 30 minutes of powerful suction. That said, it’s likely best-suited to those who live in smaller homes. It only comes with the main head and one tool, but if you aren’t fazed, score this bargain directly from Dyson.View Deal

Dyson Hot+Cool fan heater | AU$599 AU$449 (save AU$150) This two-in-one device will not only keep you warm in winter, it’ll also cool you down in the summer months. A button on this device lets you choose between having a blast of air directly towards you, or whether you just want the room evenly heated or cooled. It's black or white, with AU$150 off from Dyson.View Deal

Bonus gifts

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Extra | AU$1,449 + free click-in battery worth up to AU$199 The Dyson V15 Detect has a laser light to illuminate dirt on the floor, and it’s designed to help you spot small, lurking debris. Our review found the feature to be a little excessive, but otherwise, we’re big fans of the device. It’s compact and light with powerful suction that will last up to 60 minutes. While it’s not on sale, Dyson is currently throwing in a free click-in battery worth up to AU$199.View Deal

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra | AU$1,249 + free cleaning kit worth up to AU$89 Dyson’s V12 Detect Slim is pretty similar to the V15 above. There are a few notable exceptions: it’s cheaper, lighter, with a smaller dustbin and a little less suction power. You’ll still get that laser light to illuminate microscopic dust, and because it’s lighter, it’s a little easier to move around the house. It’s still full price, but Dyson is throwing in a free cleaning kit worth up to AU$89. Need a bigger dustbin? Consider the Dyson V11 Outsize Absolute Extra which is full price, but comes with a free click-in battery and filter.View Deal

Dyson Supersonic | AU$549 + styling set worth up to AU$89 It might be expensive for a hair dryer, but the Supersonic causes way less heat damage than a traditional hair dryer. It also saves you time by drying hair faster than many other brands, and it’s great for any type of hair. While you’re not going to get a discount, Dyson is offering a free gift with this purchase – you'll get a styling kit worth AU$89 which includes a Dyson paddle brush and detangling comb. The Dyson Airwrap and the Dyson Corrale also come with this gift set.View Deal