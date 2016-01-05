SanDisk wants to give your next laptop or tablet 1TB of solid state storage

This year, even more laptops and tablets will come with 1TB solid state drives if SanDisk has its way. The company announced a 1TB X400 solid state drive in the compact M.2 form factor at CES 2016 alongside a rugged Extreme 510 drive, a wireless flash drive and a dual USB drive.

For computing users who need more space to store their growing collection of digital music, photos and videos, the 1TB X400 drive will be an attractive solution. With the X400, SanDisk becomes the second company to announce a 1TB capacity drive in the M.2 form factor. Additionally, the drive will also be available in a cased 2.5-inch form factor. The X400 will also come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities.

Unfortunately, you can't buy the X400 as an aftermarket upgrade for your existing notebook or laptop. SanDisk will only make the drive available to device manufacturers. SanDisk is highlighting the drive's fast read and write speeds, high endurance, reliability and low power consumption.

External Extreme 510 SSD

If you don't need built-in storage, SanDisk's Extreme 510 external solid state drive is an easy way to expand capacity on an existing tablet or notebook. The Extreme 510 is available in a 480GB capacity configuration, and the drive is priced at $249 (£168, AU$342).

The Extreme moniker of the drive means that it has been designed for use in more rugged conditions, and SanDisk claims that the drive is IP55-rated to withstand water, rough conditions, dust and drops. The Extreme 510 features a rubber bumper design.

The drive offers fast transfer speeds, up to 430MB/s, making it suitable for transfering large files. For businesses that require data protection, the drive also comes with SanDisk SecureAccess software with 128-bit encryption.

More flash storage for mobile devices

For smartphone owners, SanDisk will offer a 200GB version of its Connect Wireless Stick. The device features a traditional USB connector for use with laptops, while smartphone owners can access the content on the drive via Wi-Fi.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual USB Drive 3.0 is also getting a bump in capacity. The Dual USB 3.0 drive will be available in 128GB.

The 128GB SanDisk Ultra Dual USB Drive 3.0 is priced at $59 (£39, AU$81), while the 200GB SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick will retail for $119 (£80, AU$163). The drives are available at Amazon, BestBuy.com and SanDisk.com.