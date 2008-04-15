Reviewed: AMD Phenom X4 9850 Black Edition

AMD has lost a lot of ground to Intel, can it hit back with its Phenom range of processors?

Ever since AMD became a major player in the processor market, things have been a lot more interesting. With both Intel and AMD pushing each other into building bigger, better and faster processors, the biggest winners were us, the consumers.

However, things have gone a bit pear-shaped for AMD in the second half of this decade. Despite acquiring graphics giant ATI, it's had its ass handed to it by Intel at almost every turn. Intel’s processors are quicker, they’re more power efficient and they’re more desirable.

And as a result, Intel is currently dominating the PC processor market with its Core 2 Duo and Quad chips.

However, that doesn’t mean AMD has given up; it’s hoping to claw back some market share with its new Phenom X4 9850 quad core processor. Can it succeed? And does the new processor get anywhere near Intel’s Quad core offerings?

