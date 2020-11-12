Colts vs Titans live stream: how to watch NFL Thursday Night Football anywhere

The Colts could change the complexion of the AFC South tonight, as they face the leaders from Tennessee. The Titans are something of an enigma, having beaten some of the best teams in the NFL and struggled against some mediocre ones, and it's tempting to say that this could be a really good moment for Indianapolis to face them. Follow our guide as we explain where to find a Colts vs Titans live stream and watch the NFL online wherever you are as Thursday Night Football kicks off Gameweek 10 tonight.

Colts vs Titans live stream The Colts vs Titans game kicks off at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT (1.20am GMT) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Full NFL Thursday Night Football live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with the aid of a good VPN.

Tennessee's offense has been faltering of late, and this doesn't seem like the moment they'll get their groove back. Indianapolis' defense is the one of the best in the league and equally adept against the run and the pass, allowing 20 points per game on average.

Add to that the Titans' vulnerable defense, and we've got a potential cracker on the cards tonight. Philip Rivers didn't have a great game against Baltimore at the weekend, but his hilarious failed attempt at a tackle means all is forgiven.

The Colts were unlucky too, with that interception call marking the turning point of a game which Indianapolis had dominated up to that point.

He could be the hero again against this Titans defense, which is surrendering more than 25 points per game on average. However, you never quite know what you're going to get from Mike Vrabel's men, and when they hit their stride very few can keep up. Read on as we explain how to watch the Colts vs Titans online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are for tonight's Thursday Night Football game.

Related: get a college football live stream of all the biggest games

How to watch the Colts vs Titans from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Related: how to watch the 49ers online every week

How to watch a FREE Colts vs Titans live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Colts vs Titans game is being shown on NFL Network, select Fox channels, and Amazon Prime, with kick-off scheduled for 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT. If you've got Fox Sports as part of your cable package, you can stream the match online via the Fox website, and if you don't have Fox or NFL Network, you can tune in for free by taking advantage of the famous FREE Amazon Prime trial offer ($12.99 a month on a contract-free basis thereafter) - or by turning to Sling TV, which offers Fox in most major metropolitan markets and also features NFL Network as part of its Sling Blue package - try a free Sling TV trial today. How to watch Colts vs Titans FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch tonight's Colts vs Titans game without paying a penny. One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free through its Yahoo Sports app, including the Colts vs Titans.

Trending: the best Black Friday deals already live

Colts vs Titans live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Colts vs Titans clash kicks off at 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT in Canada, and TSN, CTV and French-language RDS are providing the linear TV coverage. When it comes to streaming, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game and there's even a FREE DAZN trial currently on offer so you can try the service for nothing! That obviously means the Colts vs Titans game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.

Titans vs Colts live stream UK: how to watch the NFL online tonight

UK-based American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. The Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts game kicks off at 1.20am GMT in the early hours of Friday morning, and is being shown on both Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 12.30am on both channels. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV and its best value Sky Sports Monthly Pass (£33.99) that you can cancel at any time. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only need to watch a game or two. You can also tune in through the NFL Game Pass Pro, with £143.99 getting you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Sky or Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Titans vs Colts: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for the Titans vs Colts game, which is scheduled to start at 12.20pm AEDT on Friday. ESPN, available through Foxtel, is broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports is showing the Titans vs Colts too, and is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

More sports: how to watch a Champions League live stream

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).